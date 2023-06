Salud por Derecho, Médicos Sin Fronteras y otras organizaciones piden al Gobierno la vuelta de España a la lucha contra las pandemias de sida, tuberculosis y malaria

4-months-old Mary James was admitted three times in an MSF hospital in the UN compound in Malakal since she was two months old. She was born in the protection of civilians (PoC) compound of the UN in Malakal, South Sudan, where around 48,000 displaced people fled after the town was destroyed during the fighting between government and rebel forces. The poor living conditions in the camp and the lack of available space for the IDPs is taking a toll on the population -- malaria, diarrhea, malnutrition and tuberculosis are some of the most serious diseases they are facing. COPYRIGHT: Anna Surinyach/MSF