Actualización de la situación a bordo del Ocean Viking

22 de diciembre de 2019. The Ocean Viking has had two critical rescues: one early on the morning of Friday 20 December, and a second one around 11 pm that same night.

Rescue 1: 112 people – including 24 women (5 of them pregnant - updated from the tweet figure of 3) and 38 children, including seven babies and toddlers, the youngest just 3-months-old – from a deflating rubber boat 34 nautical miles from the Libyan coast.

Rescue 2 : A second critical rescue, after searching for 8 hrs, of 50 people, including 10 children and a baby, from an overcrowded wooden boat in dire weather conditions in the Maltese search and rescue region. Rescue was coordinated by the Maltese Rescue Coordination Centre.

Declaraciones de Aloys Vimard, coordinador de MSF a bordo del barco (AUDIO) MSF299221(High).aac - 6 MB

Declaraciones del personal de MSF a bordo del barco (TEXTO) 22.12.19_MSF Quotes_Ocean Viking.pdf - 302 KB

VÍDEOCOMUNICADO PARA TV MSF299190_HD.mp4 - 92 MB

There are now 162 rescued people on board, including:

50 children (under 18s) of whom 41 are unaccompanied , travelling without a parent or guardian

26 women of whom 3 are pregnant and 20 are travelling on their own.

They are from 17 countries: Algeria, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bisseau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan and Syria

The rescued people’s medical condition is generally good. Some had mild hypothermia after being at sea for so long, and there were some cases of fuel intoxication, but otherwise there were no major medical issues.

The Ocean Viking is now heading north to find some shelter in the face of worsening weather conditions.